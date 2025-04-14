China's Xi Arrives In Hanoi For State Visit To Vietnam

MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, April 14 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hanoi on Monday to pay a State Visit to Vietnam.

In a written statement upon his arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Xi said he was very pleased to start his fourth State Visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people, Xi extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to the "brotherly" CPV, the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese people.

Noting that this year marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CPV, the 80th anniversary of the founding of Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South, Xi said the CPV has united and led the Vietnamese people in steadfast pursuit of realizing the two goals set for the centenary of the party and the country, respectively.

Xi added that the Chinese side is pleased to see that living standards in Vietnam have steadily improved, Vietnam's global and regional influence has continued to grow, and the country has made notable progress in advancing its socialist industrialization and modernization drive.

Xi expressed his belief that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by To Lam, Vietnam will surely pursue the socialist path suited to its national conditions, fulfill the tasks set forth by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, set the stage for the 14th National Congress, and continue to break new ground for the development of its party and the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi noted that as socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam have formed a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam, and is the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, bringing new opportunities for advancing the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, he noted.

Xi said that he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on issues concerning ties between the two parties and countries that have a global impact, determine future direction, and possess strategic significance, as well as on international and regional issues of common concern.

The Chinese leader added that he also expects to take his visit as an opportunity to work with the Vietnamese side to draw up a new blueprint for the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.