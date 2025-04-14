Auto Shanghai 2025: Nullmax To Showcase Maxdrive - From Active Safety To End-To-End Autonomous Driving

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a key player in the industry, Nullmax is committed to advancing the mass adoption of autonomous driving through cutting-edge AI technology. At this year's Auto Show, the company will highlight its MaxDrive Automated Driving Solution, which covers full-scenario functionalities-from basic ADAS to high-level urban NOA-catering to diverse vehicle models and market demands.

Leveraging its platform-based technical architecture, Nullmax's solution can be flexibly and rapidly adapted to mainstream autonomous driving chips and varying sensor configurations worldwide, empowering automakers to efficiently achieve differentiated mass production.

Nullmax cordially invites industry partners, media, and visitors to visit Booth 8BA005 in Hall 8.2 to explore the latest advancements in autonomous driving technology and potential collaboration opportunities.

About Nullmax

Nullmax, an AI technology company founded in Silicon Valley in 2016 with an R&D center in Shanghai, specializes in AD/ADAS solutions for all scenarios, driving the intelligent transformation of transportation.

