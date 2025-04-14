Auto Shanghai 2025: Nullmax To Showcase Maxdrive - From Active Safety To End-To-End Autonomous Driving
Leveraging its platform-based technical architecture, Nullmax's solution can be flexibly and rapidly adapted to mainstream autonomous driving chips and varying sensor configurations worldwide, empowering automakers to efficiently achieve differentiated mass production.
Nullmax cordially invites industry partners, media, and visitors to visit Booth 8BA005 in Hall 8.2 to explore the latest advancements in autonomous driving technology and potential collaboration opportunities.
About Nullmax
Nullmax, an AI technology company founded in Silicon Valley in 2016 with an R&D center in Shanghai, specializes in AD/ADAS solutions for all scenarios, driving the intelligent transformation of transportation.
SOURCE Nullmax
