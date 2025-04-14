403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian "gravedigger" publicly identifies, reveals Assad regime's atrocities
(MENAFN) Mohammed Afif Naifeh, a Syrian man internationally recognized as the "gravedigger," has come forward to disclose his identity and share chilling accounts of the mass executions carried out by the former regime of President Bashar al-Assad. During a speech at the Arab Conference held at Harvard University in the United States, Naifeh identified himself, as reported.
In his address, Naifeh reiterated the testimony he previously provided to the U.S. Congress and the Syria war crimes tribunal in Germany, highlighting the systematic atrocities committed by Assad’s regime. His disclosures have been instrumental in uncovering the secret burials of torture victims, including children, in unmarked mass graves.
From 2011 to 2018, Naifeh was responsible for burying these victims before he fled Syria. He has previously described the regular arrival of trucks from military hospitals and intelligence agencies, which transported between 300 and 600 bodies of torture victims for mass burial twice a week.
While his documentation of these horrific acts has significantly contributed to the imposition of international sanctions against the Assad government, Naifeh is now calling for the removal of these sanctions. He stressed the dire economic challenges faced by the Syrian populace in the aftermath of the regime's collapse in December 2024.
Naifeh emphasized the necessity of holding all individuals responsible for crimes committed against the Syrian populace. His testimony enhances the increasing global recognition of the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Assad regime and aligns with the evidence provided by Chief Warrant Officer Farid Nada al-Madhhan, also known as “Caesar,” a former insider who has recently come forward.
Bashar al-Assad, who has governed Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, signaling the conclusion of the Baath Party's dominance since 1963. A transitional government was formed on January 29, leading to the dissolution of the constitution, intelligence services, military factions, the Baath Party, and the national parliament.
In his address, Naifeh reiterated the testimony he previously provided to the U.S. Congress and the Syria war crimes tribunal in Germany, highlighting the systematic atrocities committed by Assad’s regime. His disclosures have been instrumental in uncovering the secret burials of torture victims, including children, in unmarked mass graves.
From 2011 to 2018, Naifeh was responsible for burying these victims before he fled Syria. He has previously described the regular arrival of trucks from military hospitals and intelligence agencies, which transported between 300 and 600 bodies of torture victims for mass burial twice a week.
While his documentation of these horrific acts has significantly contributed to the imposition of international sanctions against the Assad government, Naifeh is now calling for the removal of these sanctions. He stressed the dire economic challenges faced by the Syrian populace in the aftermath of the regime's collapse in December 2024.
Naifeh emphasized the necessity of holding all individuals responsible for crimes committed against the Syrian populace. His testimony enhances the increasing global recognition of the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Assad regime and aligns with the evidence provided by Chief Warrant Officer Farid Nada al-Madhhan, also known as “Caesar,” a former insider who has recently come forward.
Bashar al-Assad, who has governed Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, signaling the conclusion of the Baath Party's dominance since 1963. A transitional government was formed on January 29, leading to the dissolution of the constitution, intelligence services, military factions, the Baath Party, and the national parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment