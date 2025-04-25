403
Dax Forecast Today 25/04: Buyers On Dips (Video)
- The German DAX initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday but found enough support near the 50 day EMA to turn things around to ensure signs of strength later in the day. For what it is worth, the Americans look like they are jumping on board as well. So, it certainly looks as if we have a situation where it's possible that the global equities markets in general are rising. This continues to be the case overall with a lot of indices worldwide.
