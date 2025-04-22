Comcast Donates $50,000 To Support Storm Relief In Arkansas And Tennessee



$20,000 to American Red Cross Mid-South (Memphis)

$15,000 to American Red Cross of Arkansas

$10,000 to Arkansas Food Bank $5,000 to Mercy Chefs (Memphis)

"The devastation caused by these storms has changed lives, and our hearts are with every resident, business owner, and community member forced to rebuild. This donation reflects Comcast's broader mission to stand by communities during times of crisis, helping residents rebuild and recover with resilience and hope," said Mike McArdle, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President.

Chef Gary LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, expressed gratitude: "This generous donation by Comcast will allow us to expand our efforts and provide even more meals to those working tirelessly to rebuild these communities."

Severe storms can have devastating effects on communities, disrupting lives and causing widespread damage. Homes and businesses may be destroyed, leaving families without shelter and livelihoods. Essential services like electricity, water and communication networks can be severely impacted - making recovery efforts even more challenging.

"Every day, Red Cross volunteers across the nation step up with compassion and courage to respond to disasters," said Sarah Breazeale, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Tennessee Mid-South chapter, "Their selfless commitment-often in the face of challenging and heartbreaking circumstances-makes a profound difference in the lives of individuals and families affected. Comcast's support not only helps us deliver critical relief and recovery services, but it also honors the tireless spirit of our volunteers who embody the very best of humanity."

