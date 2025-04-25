Bitget Releases April 2025 Proof Of Reserves Report: User Assets Secured At 191 Percent Reserve Ratio
Bitget's reserve ratios consistently exceed 100%, meaning user assets are fully backed with additional reserves for extra security . The exchange's 191% total reserve ratio reinforces its position as one of the most trusted platforms in crypto, far surpassing many industry peers.
Bitget's monthly PoR audits are conducted using Merkle Tree verification , allowing users to independently confirm their holdings at any time. The exchange also maintains a $610M Protection Fund as an additional safeguard, further strengthening user confidence.
Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget , stated: "Security and trust are the foundation of everything we do at Bitget. Our April Proof of Reserves report once again proves that user funds are not only fully backed but held with substantial reserves beyond requirements. We remain committed to setting the highest standards in transparency and asset protection."
Since the implementation of its Proof of Reserves program, Bitget has consistently published monthly snapshots to reinforce its long-term commitment to transparency. By continuously maintaining reserve ratios far above the industry norm, Bitget has established itself as a benchmark for trust and integrity in centralized crypto platforms.
As the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve, user confidence and asset protection remain top priorities. Bitget's latest PoR report reaffirms its proactive approach to exchange transparency and responsible custodianship-an approach that is increasingly vital in today's crypto environment.
For more details on Bitget's Proof of Reserves, users can visit here .
About Bitget
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.
Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .
Contact Simran Alphonso
[email protected]
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Bitget
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment