Bitget Releases April 2025 Proof Of Reserves Report: User Assets Secured At 191 Percent Reserve Ratio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bitget continues to uphold its gold standard in asset security, with April's reserves verification showing strong collateralization across all major cryptos: BTC reserves stand at an exceptional 369%, ETH at 148%, while stablecoins remain strongly protected with USDT at 117% and USDC at 217%. These figures collectively contribute to Bitget's impressive 191% total reserve ratio, with substantial buffers beyond full backing requirements.

Bitget's reserve ratios consistently exceed 100%, meaning user assets are fully backed with additional reserves for extra security . The exchange's 191% total reserve ratio reinforces its position as one of the most trusted platforms in crypto, far surpassing many industry peers.

Bitget's monthly PoR audits are conducted using Merkle Tree verification , allowing users to independently confirm their holdings at any time. The exchange also maintains a $610M Protection Fund as an additional safeguard, further strengthening user confidence.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget , stated: "Security and trust are the foundation of everything we do at Bitget. Our April Proof of Reserves report once again proves that user funds are not only fully backed but held with substantial reserves beyond requirements. We remain committed to setting the highest standards in transparency and asset protection."

Since the implementation of its Proof of Reserves program, Bitget has consistently published monthly snapshots to reinforce its long-term commitment to transparency. By continuously maintaining reserve ratios far above the industry norm, Bitget has established itself as a benchmark for trust and integrity in centralized crypto platforms.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve, user confidence and asset protection remain top priorities. Bitget's latest PoR report reaffirms its proactive approach to exchange transparency and responsible custodianship-an approach that is increasingly vital in today's crypto environment.

For more details on Bitget's Proof of Reserves, users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

