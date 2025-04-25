Govt Working To Ease Logistics Regulations, Attract Investments: DPIIT Joint Secy

MENAFN - KNN India)The government is actively working to streamline regulatory processes in the logistics sector to improve the ease of doing business and attract greater investment, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking at an industry event, Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), emphasised ongoing efforts to reduce regulatory hurdles and make the sector more accessible and efficient.

He also noted that discussions are underway to enhance private sector access to data under the PM Gati Shakti initiative-a national master plan aimed at integrated infrastructure development.

“We are working to further reduce the regulatory issues in the logistics sector to enhance ease of doing business and attract more investments,” Kumar said.

Highlighting India's geographical complexity and scale, Kumar underscored the critical role of efficient logistics in improving lives and boosting economic activity.

“India is a complex and geographically huge country. Logistics is all about moving people and goods quickly so that lives can be saved and businesses thrive,” he noted.

Using a striking comparison to illustrate infrastructure challenges, Kumar added,“You can get groceries delivered to you in 10 minutes, but cannot reach the hospital in 10 minutes.”

He also stressed that while the government is taking several initiatives to support business growth and investment, achieving these goals will require collaboration.

“It is not easy, and the government alone cannot achieve the targeted goals. Every stakeholder, including the industry and business community, must participate to further boost the logistics sector,” he said.

Also addressing the event, Anita Praveen, Chairperson of the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), highlighted advancements in the logistics and warehousing space.

She noted that the warehouse licensing process is being streamlined and expedited to ensure quicker approvals and improved ease of doing business.

