Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.
Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.
The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting
Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.
Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report
Appendix 2 Confirmation of coverage for remaining non-distributable equity after share capital reduction
Appendix 3 Remuneration report for senior executives for the financial year 2024
Appendix 4 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments
Appendix 5 Recommendation from the Nomitation Committee of Norsk Hydro
Appendix 6 Proposal from shareholder Ivar Saetre
Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder Albert Berveling
Appendix 8 Form for voting and proxy
Appendix 9 Guide on digital attendance
