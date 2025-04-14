Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.





Investor contact:

Elitsa Blessi

+47 91775472

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments



Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report

Appendix 2 Confirmation of coverage for remaining non-distributable equity after share capital reduction

Appendix 3 Remuneration report for senior executives for the financial year 2024

Appendix 4 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments

Appendix 5 Recommendation from the Nomitation Committee of Norsk Hydro

Appendix 6 Proposal from shareholder Ivar Saetre

Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder Albert Berveling

Appendix 8 Form for voting and proxy Appendix 9 Guide on digital attendance