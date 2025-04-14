Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025


2025-04-14 03:15:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.


Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
...

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
  • Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report
  • Appendix 2 Confirmation of coverage for remaining non-distributable equity after share capital reduction
  • Appendix 3 Remuneration report for senior executives for the financial year 2024
  • Appendix 4 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments
  • Appendix 5 Recommendation from the Nomitation Committee of Norsk Hydro
  • Appendix 6 Proposal from shareholder Ivar Saetre
  • Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder Albert Berveling
  • Appendix 8 Form for voting and proxy
  • Appendix 9 Guide on digital attendance

