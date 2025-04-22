Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'My Husband Was Shot In Head', Says Woman Survivor As Terrorists Attack Tourists In J&K's Pahalgam

2025-04-22 09:00:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam Terror Attack: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, April 22, struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam, Southern Kashmir, killing several people and injuring more than 20 tourists, reported the news agency PTI.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted, and their condition was stable.

“My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack,” a woman survivor told the news agency over the phone.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

