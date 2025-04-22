'My Husband Was Shot In Head', Says Woman Survivor As Terrorists Attack Tourists In J&K's Pahalgam
A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted, and their condition was stable.
“My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack,” a woman survivor told the news agency over the phone.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
