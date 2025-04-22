Salal Dam Gates Opened To Manage Heavy Water Inflow Into J-K's Chenab River

Locals have been asked to remain vigilant and keep away from the banks of the river.

“Due to the high inflow and increasing trend in the Chenab River, the gates of the Salal Dam have been opened as a precautionary safety measure,” a senior National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) official said.

He said the discharge into the Chenab River is very high, causing the water level downstream of the Salal dam to rise.

“Due to this, it is not advisable for people, vehicles, livestock, and animals to approach the river. Therefore, the general public in the area is informed to take proper precautions and avoid going near the banks of the Chenab river during this period,” he said.

The district administration has issued an alert in Reasi as water levels rise in river rise.

An official at the dam control said the water level in the river had increased due to heavy rains in the upper areas through which the river passes.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now