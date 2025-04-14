Russians Shelled Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight, Wounding Man
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“The aggressor fired at Nikopol region with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, and hit with kamikaze drones . The district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivsk and Pokrovsk communities were affected. A 53-year-old man was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis,” he said.
Lysak clarified that the shelling caused a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. Eight private houses, three outbuildings, a garage, a car and power lines were damaged. The inspection of the area is ongoing.
“The Russian army attacked the Rayivsk community in the Synelnyk district with drones. A fire broke out in an unused building,” he added.Read also: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region 511 times in past day
The defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy UAVs over the Dnipro region.
As a reminder, during the day on April 13, the Russian military shelled the communities of the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and attacked the territories with kamikaze drones. Houses, administrative buildings and cars were damaged. No people were injured.
