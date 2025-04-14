W Communications Launches Creative Growth Agency For Hospitality Sector

MENAFN - PRovoke)- W Communications has unveiled Chomp – a disruptive new creative growth agency that puts digital-first communications at the heart of hospitality marketing.Part of W's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, Chomp is the latest spin-off venture from W's employee-owned structure, empowering talent from within to create industry-leading businesses. Its founding clients include the latest Harry's restaurant, set to open in Kings Cross this summer.

Sitting within the W Group but operating as an independent specialist agency, Chomp is designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the hospitality sector. With a focus on four key areas; TikTok-driven discovery, booking platform optimisation, and direct investment in restaurant growth, Chomp offers a data-led, performance-driven approach that delivers real-world revenue, it said in a statement.



The next-generation agency will be led by Kara Buffrey and Thuli Weerasena, two hospitality PR and digital specialists with a proven track record in driving engagement and commercial success for leading brands.



"Restaurants need more than just PR; they need comms strategies that drive bookings and revenue. Chomp is built to solve these challenges, ensuring brands remain visible, relevant, and profitable in an increasingly digital world,” said Buffrey.



W Communications has long championed an entrepreneurial culture, and Chomp is the latest in its commitment to supporting employees in launching their own businesses. W has facilitated the growth of more than 30 ventures including nuud gum, Planks Skiwear, The Good Charcoal Company and Known Source, reinforcing its dedication to fostering innovation both externally and within the W team.



Building on this legacy, W has played a pivotal role in shaping the food and hospitality landscape, backing early pioneers like MEATliquor and Pizza Pilgrims and launching over 150 restaurants globally. From Soho House's dining concepts to Caprice Holdings' J. Sheekey and D&D London's Sartoria, W's expertise extends beyond PR, advising on growth, investment, and long-term strategy. Through Chomp, W continues to help operators maximise footfall, navigate rising costs, and scale successfully.



Chomp has since secured major clients including Harry's King's Cross. By blending digital storytelling with performance-led marketing, the agency is set to redefine how hospitality brands attract and retain customers. As a specialist standalone agency within the W Group, Chomp will still be able to leverage W's wider expertise.



Its launch signals a new era in restaurant marketing – one where creativity, commerce, and technology work hand in hand to drive sustained growth.



“The best agencies don't just serve clients; they build businesses. Chomp represents the future of hospitality marketing, combining digital-first strategies with deep industry knowledge. We're backing our people to create meaningful change in the sector, and we couldn't be prouder of what Kara and Thuli have built," said Warren Johnson, founder of W Communications.