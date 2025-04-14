Managed VPN Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 143.12 Billion At A CAGR Of 19.2% By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Managed VPNs Gaining Attention across Businesses in Several Industries to Protect Sensitive Data and Communication Routes: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest industry research report published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide managed VPN market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 24.61 billion in 2024 and further increase at a notable CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2034.Due to the rising advanced cyberattacks and computer hacking, businesses across several industries are focusing on safeguarding critical data and ensuring that communication channels are secure. Because managed VPNs provide strong encryption and secure access protocols, they are an essential component of this defense approach. By blocking unauthorized access to networks and data, these solutions provide businesses with an assurance that data is secure while it is in transmission mode.Managed VPNs are a crucial component of contemporary cybersecurity frameworks because, by contracting with specialized vendors to handle VPN maintenance, businesses leverage advanced security features without requiring a sizable internal staff.North America holds a leading position in the market because of its established IT infrastructure, early adoption of cybersecurity solutions, and widespread remote work culture. The requirement for managed VPN services in this area is also growing due to stringent data protection regulations that apply to global operations, such as the CCPA and GDPR.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for managed VPNs is analyzed to reach a value of US$ 143.12 billion by 2034-end.The North American region is forecasted to lead with a 5% worldwide market share in 2024.Demand for managed VPNs in Japan is projected to increase at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2024 and 2034.The market in East Asia is approximated to reach a size of US$ 38.79 billion by 2034.In East Asia, China is estimated to account for 9% of the revenue share in 2024.By type, demand for site-to-site VPN is evaluated to increase at a 20% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.“To reach a larger customer base, major competitors in the managed VPN industry are adding features, such as cloud security, multi-factor authentication, improved encryption, and network monitoring to their packages,” says a Fact analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Managed VPN MarketExpressVPN; OpenVPN; Perimeter 81; SonicWall; Cisco; Fortinet; VMware; Zscaler; Barracuda Networks; Palo Alto Networks; MikroTik; NordVPN; Citrix.Demand for Site-to-Site VPNs Continued to be Stronger than Other TypeDemand for site-to-site VPNs is high in comparison with remote access VPNs due to their capacity to establish secure connections with several distant office locations or data centers via the Internet. For several companies with operations all over the world, this is a profitable aspect. Site-to-site virtual private networks (VPNs) enable companies to create secure communication channels between several physical locations, guaranteeing data transfer across large geographic regions.Large multinational firms widely employ these capabilities because they provide scalable and affordable leased line options. In addition, the popularity of remote work is constant, which is further the driving need for site-to-site VPNs.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-Managed VPN Industry News:Version 4.0 of Quantum Xchange's quantum-safe key delivery platform Phio TX is now available, the company said in June 2024. Quantum Xchange offers crypto agility, visibility, and management solutions for the future of encryption. Phio VPN, the first Virtual Private Network (VPN) to combine AI-native networking with quantum-safe key management and delivery, is included in this release.According to Netgate, the TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator was made available on the AWS and Azure marketplaces in January 2024. The TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator offers route-based VPN solutions for cloud, edge, and multi-cloud.Peplink introduced InTouch, a zero-touch remote network management solution, in April 2022. It let administrators operate IP phones, video systems, and other connected devices without requiring expensive OOBM or VPN license or infrastructure overhead.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the managed VPN market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (remote access VPNs, site-to-site VPNs) and end user (service providers, enterprises {BFSI, healthcare, IT & ITES, energy & power, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing}), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:The global managed services market is projected to grow from US$ 302.11 billion in 2024 to US$ 611.17 billion by 2034, at a 7.3% CAGR.The virtual networking market is set to surge from US$ 38.15 billion in 2024 to US$ 350.25 billion by 2034, growing at a strong 24.8% CAGR.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.