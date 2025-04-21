403
Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 After Illness
(MENAFN) Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88 after enduring a lengthy illness, the Vatican disclosed on Monday.
The cause of death was a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" connected to thrombocytopenia, as previously stated by Vatican officials.
Born on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Francis was the child of Italian migrants.
He pursued his early education in Argentina and continued his academic journey in Germany before being ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969.
Throughout his more than ten years as the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis remained a symbol of both reverence and debate.
He worked to overhaul the Church's administration, confront internal misconduct, and respond to critical issues facing the institution.
Despite being widely praised for his modest nature and advocacy for social equity, his tenure was met with considerable opposition, especially from traditionalist factions within the Church as well as other circles.
