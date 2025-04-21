403
Japan Premier Says Trump ‘values’ Talks with Japan
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump “values” discussions with Japan, according to Premier Shigeru Ishiba, as the two long-standing allies navigate the complexities of forging a new trade pact while facing looming tariff threats from Washington.
Speaking to lawmakers during a session of the Budget Committee, Ishiba remarked that Trump’s “involvement shows that he values talks with Japan and intends to make decisions through his own leadership,” as reported by a news agency.
His comments came in response to queries regarding Trump’s recent engagement with Akazawa Ryosei, Japan’s minister responsible for economic revitalization, who visited the White House last Wednesday for trade negotiations.
Ryosei became the first overseas trade envoy to meet with Trump following the president’s declaration of a 90-day exemption period—excluding China—for nations to reach tariff accords with the United States.
Despite the absence of any significant breakthroughs during the exchange, Ryosei indicated that the US is aiming to finalize an agreement within the set timeframe.
He also cautioned that Japan could be subjected to tariffs as steep as 24 percent on its exports to the US should the talks collapse.
Meanwhile, a 10 percent standard tariff continues to apply throughout the negotiation period.
In addition to trade issues, Tokyo is also encountering demands from the Trump administration to boost its monetary support for the deployment of over 50,000 American troops currently stationed in Japan.
