Digital Marketing & Branding: The Future of Business, Powered by Visionaries Like Prashanto Kumar Das
(MENAFN- Raidonnews) In today’s fast-evolving digital world, success is not just about having a great product or service—it’s about how you present it, connect with your audience, and position your brand. Digital marketing and branding have become essential pillars for businesses looking to grow, compete, and lead in the modern economy. And few understand this better than Prashanto Kumar Das, the founder of Esta Global, who has been transforming India’s digital branding landscape for over a decade.
Why Digital Marketing & Branding Matter
In a time when consumers are spending more hours online than ever before, businesses that fail to invest in their digital presence risk becoming invisible. Here's why digital marketing and branding should be at the core of every company’s strategy:
1. Digital is Where Your Customers Are
Today’s audience browses, shops, and makes decisions online. If your business isn’t reaching them where they spend their time, you’re losing opportunities every single day.
2. More Impact at Lower Costs
Digital marketing offers targeted campaigns, real-time results, and measurable ROI—far beyond what traditional advertising can deliver.
3. Build Trust with Strong Branding
Consistent branding creates familiarity and trust. Customers are more likely to buy from a brand they recognize and connect with emotionally.
4. Adaptability & Real-Time Optimization
Digital platforms allow instant feedback, enabling businesses to tweak campaigns, improve messaging, and double down on what works—quickly and efficiently.
5. 24/7 Visibility & Engagement
From social media posts to automated email marketing, your brand can engage with customers around the clock, creating a continuous cycle of awareness and interaction.
Real-World Impact: The Journey of Prashanto Kumar Das & Esta Global
While the theory of digital success sounds promising, the story of Prashanto Kumar Das proves just how powerful these tools can be when applied with vision and consistency.
Prashanto began his career at the age of 18 as a web consultant for clients in Australia and New Zealand. His early exposure to global markets sharpened his expertise in digital services and gave him a deep understanding of international business dynamics.
But in 2014, he made a bold move: he launched Esta Global—not to chase success abroad, but to tap into India's massive digital potential. At a time when many believed that success could only come from serving international clients, Prashanto saw a future where India would rise as a digital powerhouse.
And he was right.
Esta Global: Leading the Way in Digital Transformation
Since its inception, Esta Global has handled 300+ successful projects, serving corporates, educational institutions, manufacturing firms, and startups alike. What sets them apart is their 360-degree approach to digital marketing and development. Their services span:
Brand identity design
Social media marketing
Performance advertising
CRM and ERP solutions
Strategic business consulting
Unlike traditional agencies that offer siloed services, Esta Global delivers integrated digital solutions—ensuring that every aspect of a brand is aligned for maximum impact.
Today, the company has grown into a team of over 45 professionals from across India, united by the mission of helping businesses scale through digital innovation.
A Vision Rooted in India’s Growth
Prashanto’s journey wasn’t without challenges. When he shifted focus to the Indian market, he found resistance—many businesses were still clinging to traditional marketing methods and were skeptical of digital strategies.
For the first five years, much of Esta Global’s work involved educating clients, helping them understand the long-term benefits of digital transformation. Their persistence paid off, and today, the company enjoys a client retention rate of over 85%—a testament to their quality, consistency, and client-first mindset.
At the heart of Prashanto’s leadership lies a simple belief:
“If you consistently deliver what the client truly needs, success will follow you.”
Conclusion: The Future Belongs to the Digitally Prepared
The world is moving fast—and digital marketing and branding are not just trends, they are the lifelines of modern business. Whether you’re launching a startup, scaling a mid-size firm, or steering a large corporation, a strong digital foundation is critical.
Visionaries like Prashanto Kumar Das are not just offering services—they’re building bridges to the future. Through companies like Esta Global, Indian businesses are discovering that with the right digital strategy, global success is not just possible—it’s inevitable.
Don’t wait for the future to arrive. Be part of the transformation. Go digital. Go big.
