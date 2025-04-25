Omniyat Ventures Into Sustainable Finance With Debut Green Sukuk

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Omniyat Holdings has mandated a consortium of international and regional banks to arrange its inaugural US dollar-denominated green sukuk, marking its entry into the sustainable finance market. The issuance, structured as a three-year fixed-rate senior unsecured sukuk under Regulation S, is poised to attract global investors seeking Sharia-compliant green investment opportunities.

The appointed joint global coordinators for the transaction are ADCB, Citi, ENBD Capital, JP Morgan, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered. Supporting them as joint lead managers and bookrunners are Ajman Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Kamco Invest, RAKBANK, and Warba Bank. Investor calls are scheduled to commence on Thursday, setting the stage for the sukuk's launch, subject to market conditions.

Omniyat, renowned for its high-profile developments such as The Opus in Dubai's Business Bay-designed by the late Zaha Hadid-aims to leverage the proceeds from the green sukuk to finance or refinance projects that align with environmental sustainability criteria. This move aligns with the broader trend in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, where issuers are increasingly tapping into the green finance market to support environmentally friendly initiatives.

The UAE has emerged as a leader in green sukuk issuances, with activity in the sector doubling to $8.6 billion in the first half of 2024. This surge is attributed to a series of high-profile issuances by major financial institutions and corporations, reflecting the country's commitment to sustainable development and its 2050 Net Zero Goals.

Omniyat's entry into the green sukuk market follows similar moves by other prominent UAE entities. For instance, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank successfully raised $500 million through a green sukuk offering, marking the world's first US dollar-denominated green sukuk issued by a financial institution. The issuance was met with exceptional demand, attracting interest from over 100 global and regional investors, and was listed on the London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market and Sustainable Bond Market.

See also Abu Dhabi's Strategic Investment Signals Renewed UK Engagement

Similarly, Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based developer and operator of shopping malls, has previously issued a $600 million green sukuk to finance a portfolio of green projects. The issuance, which was listed on Nasdaq Dubai, underscores the growing appetite for sustainable investment products in the region.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?