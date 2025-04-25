IAF Confirms Object Falling From Sky On MP House As 'Non-Explosive Store'; Probe Initiated

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 26 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the object as a piece of "non-explosive aerial store" inadvertently dropped from one of their aircraft on a house in Pichhor town of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh. While the family residing in the house miraculously escaped harm, the incident caused considerable damage to the property.

Taking to its X handle, the Air Force expressed regret over the mishap and announced an inquiry into the matter, stating: "The IAF regrets the damage caused today (Friday) to property on ground, near Shivpuri, by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from an IAF aircraft, and has instituted an inquiry into the incident."

Chaos ripped through Shivpuri district's Pichhor town early Friday morning when the mysterious object plummeted from the sky and struck the house in Thakur Baba colony.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred on Friday evening when an explosion echoed across Jhansi and surrounding areas within a 50-kilometer radius, including Babina and Niwari in Madhya Pradesh.

The blast, heard at approximately 9:30 PM, sent shockwaves across the city; cracking glass windows, shaking doors, and causing vibrations in homes. While its source remains unknown, viral videos flooded social media, showing distressed residents reacting to the loud noise.

This incident brought back memories of previous explosions in the area, adding to the residents' unease.

Babina is the nearest military base in vicinity of Jhansi, but officials are yet to determine the cause or nature of the explosion. Returning to the Shivpuri incident earlier in the day, local authorities acted swiftly.

Jitendra Mawai, the station in-charge of Kolaras police station, described while speaking to IANS, how the falling object caused a deafening explosion and significant damage to the house near Thakur Baba Mandir in Pichhor tehsil.

Specialists from Maharajpura Air Force Station were called in to examine the situation and establish the nature of the object.

While the investigation continues, residents remain shaken by the events of the day-a grim reminder of the unpredictable nature of such incidents.

Police had cordoned off the area, deploying additional personnel to ensure calm as concerns grow. Interestingly, this incident is not unprecedented.

Two years ago, mysterious shiny spherical objects plunged from the skies in different parts of Gwalior and Shivpuri, stirring curiosity and alarm.

These objects, speculated by some to be parts of rockets or satellites, were analysed by experts, though no definitive conclusions were shared.

One such sphere reportedly landed in a field in Jaura Shyampur village, within Gwalior's Bhitarwar region.

One such sphere made its impact in a field at Jaura Shyampur village, located in Bhitarwar area of Gwalior district, at approximately 1 PM on Friday.

The force of its fall created a two-foot-deep crater, prompting villagers to alert the local police station.

Responding swiftly, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, cautioned residents to avoid the area, and notified senior authorities about the discovery.

Similarly, another metallic object crashed in Baniyani village, within the limits of Shivpuri district two years ago.