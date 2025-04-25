Investors Pull $1.3 Billion From Gold ETF Amid Market Shifts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, experienced a significant outflow of $1.3 billion on April 22, 2025-the largest single-day withdrawal since 2011. This substantial movement reflects a notable shift in investor sentiment, as market participants reallocate assets in response to evolving economic indicators and geopolitical developments. Sees Largest Weekly Outflow Since 2022 on Trump Win – Bloomberg)

The outflow coincided with a decline in gold prices, which fell nearly 2% to $3,318.71 per ounce. This drop followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract his threat to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his expression of optimism regarding a potential trade agreement with China. These developments reduced the perceived need for safe-haven assets like gold, prompting investors to reassess their portfolios.

Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar and stock markets rebounded, further diminishing gold's appeal. Analysts, including OANDA's Kelvin Wong, cited these factors as triggers for the selloff, though he noted that potential upside movement in gold remains. Despite this short-term dip, gold had previously surged to a record high of $3,500 per ounce, and JP Morgan anticipates it could exceed $4,000 next year.

The broader context includes a significant surge in gold prices earlier in April, driven by investor concerns over the weakening U.S. dollar and President Trump's economic policies. Gold reached a new peak of over $3,500 per ounce before settling at $3,426, marking a nearly 30% increase since Trump's return to office. Analysts at JPMorgan predict gold could hit $4,000 by mid-2026, fueled by purchases from central banks and retail investors.

However, the easing of trade tensions and positive developments in U.S.-China relations have led to a reassessment of risk, with investors moving away from traditional safe havens. European gold funds, for instance, experienced significant inflows earlier in April, with approximately €1 billion poured into gold exchange-traded commodities during the week ending April 18, 2025. This marked the highest level of inflows since mid-January, reflecting rising investor demand for safe-haven assets amid escalating market volatility sparked by U.S. trade tariffs.

Despite these inflows, the subsequent outflows from GLD indicate a shift in investor strategy. The Bank of America's April 2025 Fund Manager Survey revealed that institutional investors are adjusting their portfolios in response to global economic fears driven by U.S. tariff policies and escalating concerns of a recession. The survey indicated that investor expectations for economic growth have dropped to 30-year lows, with 82% predicting a weaker global economy this year. In response, money managers are moving away from high-risk sectors like technology and U.S. equities, instead turning to safer investments.

Gold has emerged as the top asset, with 42% of fund managers favoring it-up from 23% in March-due to its reputation as a safe haven in volatile markets and hedge against inflation. This surge in interest is mirrored by the SPDR Gold Shares ETF surpassing $100 billion in assets under management and gold prices hitting record highs above $3,300 an ounce.

