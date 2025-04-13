ETA Urges Swift Action Ahead Of Tax Relief Deadlines

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has confirmed that the newly approved tax relief package offers a one-time opportunity for the business community and will not be extended. She stressed that the deadlines for applying are fast approaching, as the ETA continues to receive applications under Laws No. 5, 6, and 7 of 2025, which came into effect on 12 February. The initiative falls within the state's broader strategy to ease tax burdens, promote voluntary compliance, integrate the informal economy, and enhance tax equity.

Describing the package as“an exceptional chance to resolve disputes and start fresh with the Tax Authority,” Abdel Aal explained that each type of settlement is governed by a specific timeline. Taxpayers seeking to settle disputes related to tax periods prior to 1 January 2020, under Law No. 5, must apply by 12 May 2025. The same law allows for the assessment and payment of taxes due on real estate transactions or unlisted securities that took place during the five years preceding its enactment, with applications accepted until August 12, 2025. Those wishing to file original or amended income tax returns for the years 2020 through 2023, or VAT returns for the years 2020 through 2024, must also submit their documents by the August deadline. Meanwhile, settlement requests under Law No. 160 of 2024 will be accepted until 30 June 2025.

Abdel Aal also highlighted the benefits introduced under Law No. 6 of 2025, which establishes an integrated tax system for businesses with annual revenues not exceeding EGP 20 million. She noted that benefits are applied from the date of application through the ETA's official website. Regarding the law governing the status of certain taxpayers, Law No. 7 of 2025, she clarified that 13 February 2025-the date the law came into force-will be considered the official start of business activity for registrants. Taxes on any prior periods will be waived, provided that taxpayers submit a registration request within three months of that date.

To ensure that all eligible individuals and businesses can benefit, the ETA is offering full technical and advisory support at no cost. Specialized teams are stationed at tax offices and centers nationwide to assist applicants. Additionally, the Authority is hosting daily online seminars to explain the package in detail, with schedules available on its official Facebook page. A comprehensive guide is published on the ETA's website, complemented by instructional videos available both there and on its YouTube channel.

Abdel Aal concluded by urging all taxpayers to take immediate action and seize what she described as an extraordinary opportunity to regularize their tax status, avoid fines, and prevent any legal consequences.