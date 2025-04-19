The Mayor Of Panama City Is Asking Amazon To Establish A Commercial Headquarters Downtown -
Mizrachi announced that he will hold a meeting at Amazon headquarters this Thursday , where he not only hopes to secure a solution for the library project, but also to bring a proposal for the corporation to establish a presence in the town. The mayor of the capital city hopes for Panama to become the“Silicon Valley of Latin America,” and therefore believes this means the country must attract technology companies. It's worth mentioning that last year; the e-commerce giant ranked third among Fortune magazine's Most Admired Companies and was also named by LinkedIn as one of the top US companies where people want to work for the seventh consecutive year.
Digital Libraries
This week, as the 2025 school year kicks off, the mayor announced the $1.2 million digital library project, which will begin in Mayor Díaz's office. There will be three libraries: the first will be located in Alcalde Díaz, and public consultations are underway in Juan Díaz, Betania, Tocumen, Chilibre, and Caimitillo to determine where the other two will be built. The lighthouses will be a co-working type space that will operate with a decentralized system that will allow users to access these spaces from their devices even if they are not physically present.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment