The Mayor Of Panama City Is Asking Amazon To Establish A Commercial Headquarters Downtown

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Mayor Mayer Mizrachi will soon meet with Amazon at its headquarters and announced that he will propose to the American corporation that it establish a commercial headquarters in Panama. The approach with the e-commerce and Cloud Computing Services Corporation occurred in the context of the Panama City Hall's digital libraries project. There is a need for software and a data storage system for the lighthouses, as digital libraries are known, so the official has been in talks with Amazon.

Mizrachi announced that he will hold a meeting at Amazon headquarters this Thursday , where he not only hopes to secure a solution for the library project, but also to bring a proposal for the corporation to establish a presence in the town. The mayor of the capital city hopes for Panama to become the“Silicon Valley of Latin America,” and therefore believes this means the country must attract technology companies. It's worth mentioning that last year; the e-commerce giant ranked third among Fortune magazine's Most Admired Companies and was also named by LinkedIn as one of the top US companies where people want to work for the seventh consecutive year.

Digital Libraries

This week, as the 2025 school year kicks off, the mayor announced the $1.2 million digital library project, which will begin in Mayor Díaz's office. There will be three libraries: the first will be located in Alcalde Díaz, and public consultations are underway in Juan Díaz, Betania, Tocumen, Chilibre, and Caimitillo to determine where the other two will be built. The lighthouses will be a co-working type space that will operate with a decentralized system that will allow users to access these spaces from their devices even if they are not physically present.