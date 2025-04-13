Canadian Delegation Led By Marc Kealey And David Qi Completes Historic Economic And Cultural Mission To Fujian, China

Signing Ceremony of Next Step Global

Canada-China mission led by Kealey & Qi sparks new trade, media, and cultural ties-centred on tea, tourism, and collaboration in Fujian Province.

- Marc KealeyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A distinguished Canadian delegation led by Marc Kealey, CEO of Kealey & Associates Inc. and President of Trifocal Global Foundation, and David Qi, CEO of Trifocal Global Foundation, has successfully concluded a groundbreaking cultural and economic mission to Fujian Province, China. Held from February 10 to 16, 2025, the visit established new bridges between China and North America through high-level meetings with government officials, leaders of China's tea industry, and key stakeholders in media, law, and trade.The mission was conducted in partnership with the Fujian Provincial International Cultural and Economic Exchange Center and focused on promoting cultural diplomacy, business collaboration, and shared opportunities between China, Canada, and Mexico.Elevating Tea to a Global StageWith site visits to Fuzhou, Quanzhou, and Wuyishan, the delegation was immersed in Fujian's legendary tea culture, widely considered the cradle of Chinese tea. A highlight of the mission was a strategic roundtable with top executives from China's largest tea enterprises, many of which trace their roots back to the Qing dynasty. Discussions focused on global branding opportunities, the future of tea in Western markets, and establishing premium Chinese tea as a global cultural export-paralleling the growth of wine culture in North America.In Wuyishan, the delegation was welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Wuyishan, a leading advocate for cultural and environmental preservation, who hosted an official dinner to honour the visit. Discussions centred on increasing Wuyi tea's global visibility and leveraging the region's natural beauty and heritage. During the meeting, Marc Kealey proposed a city twinning initiative between Wuyishan and Niagara Falls, a concept warmly embraced for its mutual benefits in tourism and cultural exchange.Next Step Global: Canada-China Media CollaborationThe delegation also visited Fujian Media Group (FMG), a major state-owned broadcaster, where they initiated plans to co-produce Next Step Global-a cross-cultural reality television series. Led by David Qi and executive produced by Marc Kealey, the show will spotlight Chinese entrepreneurs and their journey to build internationally recognized brands, starting with North American markets.“This program aims to deepen understanding between global audiences and showcase the future of Chinese entrepreneurship,” said Qi.Forging Legal and Trade Pathways in XiamenThe mission concluded in Xiamen, where the delegation visited the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District, a legal innovation hub supporting China's free trade ambitions. Canadian legal expert Tera Li-Parizeau and Marc Kealey delivered guest lectures on international trade, arbitration, and legal collaboration, resulting in a commitment to organize global legal symposia in Canada, China, and Mexico-focused on practical cooperation amid evolving global trade dynamics.Shared History, Shared FutureThe delegation's work reaffirmed the deep ties between Canada and China, rooted in history and people-to-people exchange-from the legacy of Dr. Norman Bethune to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's early recognition of the PRC. Delegates noted that public sentiment remains warm despite political tensions, and emphasized the need for long-term cultural and economic partnerships.“There's a saying in Fujian: when many people drink tea, that is family. When the whole world drinks tea, that is peace,” said Jasmine Wang, Vice President of Trifocal Global Foundation.“That vision of shared peace through culture was at the heart of this mission.”To explore the delegation's findings and recommendations, download the complete trip report here:Download Full Fujian Trip Report (PDF)

David Qi

Trifocal Global Foundation

North American Delegation Explores Fujian Enterprises' Overseas Expansion Path

