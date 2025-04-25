Zelensky Returns To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned to Ukraine, with his further schedule depending on how the situation develops.

The presidential press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"The president has returned to Ukraine. His upcoming schedule will depend on how the situation unfolds," he said.

Zelensky hands over list of 400 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia to South African leader

It had been planned that President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska would travel to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled for this Saturday, April 26. The president had also expressed his readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican.

On the night of April 23-24, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Kyiv, a missile strike killed 12 people and left 90 others injured.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine