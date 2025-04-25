Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Returns To Ukraine

Zelensky Returns To Ukraine


2025-04-25 06:10:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned to Ukraine, with his further schedule depending on how the situation develops.

The presidential press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"The president has returned to Ukraine. His upcoming schedule will depend on how the situation unfolds," he said.

Read also: Zelensky hands over list of 400 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia to South African leader

It had been planned that President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska would travel to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled for this Saturday, April 26. The president had also expressed his readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican.

On the night of April 23-24, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Kyiv, a missile strike killed 12 people and left 90 others injured.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN25042025000193011044ID1109472370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search