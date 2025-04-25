Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Sinha Summons Special Session Of J & K Assembly On Apr 28 To Discuss Pahalgam Attack

LG Sinha Summons Special Session Of J & K Assembly On Apr 28 To Discuss Pahalgam Attack


2025-04-25 07:02:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a one-day special session of the assembly on April 28 to discuss the Pahalgam attack, officials said on Friday.

“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10.30 am,” the LG said in an order.

The officials said the assembly session has been convened to discuss various issues in the aftermath of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet had on Wednesday decided to advise the LG to convene a special session of the assembly.

The Council of Ministers met here on Wednesday evening under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Read Also Pahalgam Terror Attack Due To 'Intelligence Failure': Former Army Chief Shankar Roychowdhury Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Act Against Humanity': Darul Uloom Deoband

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN25042025000215011059ID1109472515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search