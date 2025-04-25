LG Sinha Summons Special Session Of J & K Assembly On Apr 28 To Discuss Pahalgam Attack

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a one-day special session of the assembly on April 28 to discuss the Pahalgam attack, officials said on Friday.
“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10.30 am,” the LG said in an order.
The officials said the assembly session has been convened to discuss various issues in the aftermath of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.
The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet had on Wednesday decided to advise the LG to convene a special session of the assembly.
The Council of Ministers met here on Wednesday evening under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
