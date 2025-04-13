Donald Trump 'Ignores' Cheryl Hines' In Front Of Her Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. At UFC Fights: Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump received a rousing welcome on Saturday (April 12) as he made an appearance at UFC 314 held at Miami's Kaseya Center. Supporters cheered and waved“Make America Great Again” banners as he entered the arena.

Viral moment: Trump appears to snub Cheryl Hines

A moment involving Trump , actress Cheryl Hines, and her husband - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - quickly gained attention online. As Trump approached the couple, Hines extended her hand for a greeting. Trump shook Kennedy's hand but appeared to completely overlook Hines, continuing on without acknowledging her gesture.

Hines, best known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, reacted subtly, pursing her lips and flicking her hand after the apparent snub. The moment was caught on camera and widely circulated on social media platforms.

Robert Kennedy Jr. was seen chuckling, seemingly brushing off the awkward encounter. Meanwhile, Hines opted to give Trump a light tap on the shoulder as he passed and later turned her attention to greeting granddaughter Kai Trump and podcast host Joe Rogan warmly.

Trump seen making amends later

Despite the initial gaffe, Trump appeared to make up for the oversight later in the evening. Photographs from the event showed the president holding Hines' hand while speaking to her and RFK Jr. , suggesting that the earlier moment may have been unintentional.

Hines' history of criticism toward Trump

The interaction came in the context of Hines' previous public criticism of Trump . During the 2024 campaign season, she distanced herself from her husband's endorsement of the then-former president.

| UFC 314: Dominick Reyes' post-win tribute to Trump wins hearts | Watch