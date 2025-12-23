Ukraine Receives Thermal Power Plant From Lithuania Via EU Civil Protection Mechanism

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The complex operation, which lasted 11 months, involved 149 equipment deliveries with a total weight of 2,399 tonnes. Of these, 40 were oversized shipments, including extremely heavy transformers and stators weighing about 172 tonnes each. Support from the Polish Government Agency for Strategic Reserves played an important role in ensuring the complex transportation of these components," the statement said.

The equipment provided helped carry out emergency repairs in several regions of Ukraine where energy infrastructure had been significantly damaged by Russian strikes.

"We are extremely grateful to our partners in Lithuania, Poland, and the entire European community for helping us obtain this critically needed equipment. It has helped restore vital energy capacities and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system, which, unfortunately, continues to be subjected to targeted Russian attacks," Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov said.

This logistics operation is part of the EU's comprehensive response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). To date, overall EU support for Ukraine's energy sector has helped millions of people, including the delivery of 9,500 generators and 7,200 transformers via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the ministry said.

As reported, the European Commission has allocated more than EUR 1.2 billion for humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine and has delivered over 160,000 tonnes of assistance overall.

Photo: pexels