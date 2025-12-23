Kazmunaygas Refineries To Hit New Production Heights By End Of 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's oil refining sector under JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) is preparing for record production levels in 2025, Trend reports via KMG.

This was announced by Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of KazMunayGas (KMG), during a cluster meeting on production activities.

The chairman highlighted plans to raise refining volumes to 18.16 million tons, with significant growth in diesel and motor gasoline output.

Khassenov emphasized that improved operational efficiency will allow refineries to increase the yield of light petroleum products to 78% and reach a refining depth of 90%, ensuring a stable domestic fuel supply and supporting the country's energy security.

Meanwhile, KMG's oil and gas condensate production increased by 10% from January through September 2025 compared to the same period of 2025, reaching 19.843 million tons. However, transportation volumes decreased by 1.1% to 62.503 million tons, while hydrocarbon processing at Kazakhstan and Romanian refineries grew by 11.7% to 15.770 million tons.