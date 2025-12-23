National Farmers Day 2025: Date, History, And Significance Of Kisan Diwas Today

MENAFN - Live Mint)Kisan Diwas, also known as National Farmers' Day, is observed today 23 December in India.

The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth Prime Minister, hailed for his understanding of rural issues and his steadfast advocacy for farmers' rights and welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Charan Singh in a post on X on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, the true well-wisher of the poor and farmers. His dedication and spirit of service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone,” the prime minister said.

Kisan Diwas is an an important observance in India that honours farmers as the backbone of the nation. Farmers in India are revered as 'annadaataa', which means 'giver of food' in Sanskrit, making them an invaluable source for the country's growth, economy, and prosperity.

National Farmers Day or Kisan Day serves as a timely reminder to recognise farmers' contributions, as well as the need for addressing farmers' problems and improving their quality of life.

What is the significance of 23 December?

National Farmers Day is celebrated on 23 December every year. Last year, the Government of India observed Kisan Diwas with the theme of“Empowering 'Annadatas' for a Prosperous Nation”.

National Farmers Day emphasises the major difficulties encountered by farmers, focusing on matters such as equitable pricing for produce, sustainable methods, and the effects of climate change on farming. The day seeks to promote awareness regarding government measures like subsidies, crop insurance, and loans that bolster farmers' resilience and industry development.

The government officially recognised 23 December as National Farmers Day in 2001 to celebrate Charan Singh's legacy and the crucial role farmers play in maintaining the nation's food systems and economic stability.

Last year in March, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna posthumously on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Singh's award was received by his grandson, Jayant Singh who is also a minister in the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



