Sabarimala: Thanka Anki Procession Begins, Marking Mandala Pooja Countdown

The ceremonial procession carrying the golden attire, known as the Thanka Anki, for Lord Ayyappa commenced from the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple on Tuesday morning, marking an important ritual ahead of the Mandala Pooja at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

Significance of the Thanka Anki Procession

The sacred journey of the Thanka Anki began at around 7 am, accompanied by devotees and temple officials. The procession signifies the countdown to the Mandala Pooja, which marks the conclusion of the 41-day Mandala pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala temple.

The Thanka Anki, an exquisite golden attire, was donated by the late Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the Maharaja of Travancore. The sacred ornament is transported in a specially decorated chariot as part of the traditional ritual.

The Sacred Journey

As the procession moved along its customary route near the temple, a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of the sacred attire. Devotees were also seen receiving 'prasadam' offered by the pilgrims accompanying the procession.

Security and Pilgrim Management

Heavy police security arrangements were deployed to ensure the safety of the golden chariot, pilgrims and devotees throughout the journey, with adequate measures in place to manage crowds and ensure smooth movement of the procession.

Traditionally, the Thanka Anki chariot halts at several temples en route before reaching the Sabarimala temple. Authorities expect a large turnout of pilgrims this year as well, based on trends from previous pilgrimage seasons. Last year, over 32.50 lakh devotees visited the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage period.

Arrival and Mandala Pooja Culmination

The Thanka Anki is scheduled to arrive at the Sabarimala temple on December 26, ahead of the evening Deeparadhana. On the occasion of the Mandala Pooja, the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be adorned with the golden attire, marking a significant ritual of the pilgrimage season.

Who is Lord Ayyappa?

Lord Ayyappa, worshipped as a warrior deity, is revered for his devotion to Dharma. He is believed to be the son of Lord Shiva and the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu and is also known as Hariharaputra. (ANI)

