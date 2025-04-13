403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Criticizes Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Sumy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union condemned on Sunday the Russian attack on the city of Sumy in eastern Ukraine, which left dozens dead according to Ukrainian authorities.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said in a post on social media platform X that she was deeply saddened by what she described as "heartbreaking scenes from Sumy this morning as residents gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, only to be met by Russian missiles."
Kallas emphasized that the attack was "a horrific example of Russia intensifying attacks while Ukraine has accepted an unconditional ceasefire," reaffirming her support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
From his part, European Council President Antonio Costa said in a post on X that he was "outraged" by the missile strike, describing it as "criminal."
Costa added that Russia continues its "campaign of violence against Ukraine," once again, proving that this war endures solely because Russia chooses it to, calling for those responsible for the attacks to be held accountable and brought to justice. He reaffirmed that the EU "will always" stand with the "heroic" Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian authorities announced earlier on Sunday that a Russian ballistic missile attack on central Sumy had killed at least 31 people and injured 84 others. (end)
arn
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said in a post on social media platform X that she was deeply saddened by what she described as "heartbreaking scenes from Sumy this morning as residents gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, only to be met by Russian missiles."
Kallas emphasized that the attack was "a horrific example of Russia intensifying attacks while Ukraine has accepted an unconditional ceasefire," reaffirming her support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
From his part, European Council President Antonio Costa said in a post on X that he was "outraged" by the missile strike, describing it as "criminal."
Costa added that Russia continues its "campaign of violence against Ukraine," once again, proving that this war endures solely because Russia chooses it to, calling for those responsible for the attacks to be held accountable and brought to justice. He reaffirmed that the EU "will always" stand with the "heroic" Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian authorities announced earlier on Sunday that a Russian ballistic missile attack on central Sumy had killed at least 31 people and injured 84 others. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment