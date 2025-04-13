UAE: Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Al Ain Teams Dispatched To The Area

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at a shop in Al Ain industrial area, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were dispatched to the area to contain the flames, the authority added while calling on residents to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours.

Earlier on Sunday, one person died and five sustained injuries and suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a residential tower in Sharjah's Al Nahd area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The deceased was a Pakistani national in his 40s, officials told Khaleej Times. Those injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment at Al Qassimi Hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Another fire that broke out later on the day at Sharjah industrial area was brought under control and no injuries were reported.