Suspended Transport System, Remote Work: Dubai To Ease Traffic With New Plan

Dubai is conducting feasibility studies for suspended transit systems and exploring flexible working hours, remote work policies, and school transport reforms to ease traffic. The Roads and Transport Plan 2030 incorporates road infrastructure, transport policies, public transport development, and smart traffic systems .

Dubai sees 3.5 million vehicles on its roads during the day, according to official statistics. The emirate has recorded a 10 per cent increase in registered vehicles over the past two years - compared to a global average of 2-4 per cent. This has prompted authorities to launch multiple projects aimed at reducing congestion.

Public transport

Announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday, the plan's public transport development pillar focuses on key projects such as the construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, feasibility studies for suspended transit systems, the expansion of dedicated lanes for buses and taxis, and enhancements to both the public bus network and marine transport infrastructure.

Last year, Dubai approved the Suspended Transport Systems Project - a 65km smart mobility network connecting Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor, and Zabeel. Suspended systems typically feature pods that transport commuters along elevated rails.

The Dubai Metro's 30km Blue Line , which will include 14 stations, is expected to begin operations on September 9, 2029.

Transport policy

The Roads and Transport Plan 2030 includes several transport policy measures aimed at improving traffic flow. These include flexible working hours, remote work policies, dedicated bus lanes, school transport reforms, dynamic pricing for tolls and parking , and expanded truck movement restrictions.

Last year, Dubai urged public and private sector entities to adopt flexible working hours and remote work policies to help reduce congestion. Studies conducted by authorities show that introducing a two-hour flexible start window and allowing four to five remote workdays per month could reduce morning peak travel time by up to 30 per cent.

Authorities also encourage parents to use school buses for their children to help ease traffic around schools - an initiative expected to improve flow by up to 13 per cent. The aim is to eliminate private drop-offs and pick-ups that often cause congestion during peak hours.

Priority public bus routes are projected to reduce trip times by up to 59 per cent. Earlier, the RTA announced plans to expand Dubai's network of dedicated bus lanes to over 20km, with completion expected between 2025 and 2027.

New roads and smart mobility

The plan's road infrastructure pillar includes 39 strategic road projects. Highlights include the upgrade of Latifa bint Hamdan Street (from Al Khail Road to Emirates Road) and improvements to Hessa Street, Al Meydan Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, and the Trade Centre Roundabout. Additional enhancements target Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Qudra, Al Fay, and Al Safa Roads - particularly the sections between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road.

The RTA has also launched Phase 2 of the Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) project, which aims to achieve 100 per cent network coverage across Dubai. The initiative includes upgrades to traffic incident management, emergency response systems, and the overall efficiency of signalised intersections.