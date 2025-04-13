Premier Padel, Motogp And Qatar Airways Serve Up Star-Studded Pro-Am

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ahead of the highly anticipated Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel and the Grand Prix of Qatar this weekend, Premier Padel, MotoGP & Qatar Airways joined forces for an exclusive pro-am tournament at its stunning courts at the Waldorf Astoria Lusail.

The event featured MotoGP riders including Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales, and Raul Fernandez, alongside team managers and key figures from across the paddock.

They were joined by British pairing Catherine Rose & Aimee Gibson and Swedish pairing Simon Vasquez & Adam Axelsson ahead of their participation at the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel.

Other notable participants included PSG legends Abdou Diallo, Sergio Rico, Didier Domi and Qatar SC's Javi Martínez.

The tournament kicked off with a welcome from Premier Padel representatives, followed by an opening speech and competitive matches, offering a vibrant celebration of sport and collaboration ahead of a landmark week in Qatar.

The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour returns to Doha from April 14 to 19 for the prestigious Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel, welcoming the world's best players to the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.