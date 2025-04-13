The Swiss Pavilion In Osaka Expects Over One Million Visitors

Français fr Le Pavillon suisse attend plus d'un million et demi de visiteurs Original Read more: Le Pavillon suisse attend plus d'un million et demi de visiteur

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss pavilion at the Osaka World Expo opened its doors on Sunday. For six months, it will be presenting an immersive programme entitled "From Heidi to High-Tech", which traces the diversity and rapid evolution of the country. This content was published on April 13, 2025 - 12:38 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is a global centre for innovation and high technology, but it has not forgotten its Alpine origins and traditions, as the pavilion illustrates. The 260 m2 pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of House of Representatives leader Maja Riniker, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

The Swiss representation in Osaka comes under the responsibility of Presence Switzerland, which is part of the General Secretariat of the foreign ministry. Markus Seiler, head of Presence Switzerland, was also present.

