Katara Tech Forum Launches Specialized Digital Art Training Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Tech Forum on Sunday launched a specialized digital art workshop in collaboration with the Aptech Qatar Computer Education Centre.

Running through April 20, the event is part of a broader series of technological and cultural initiatives adopted by the Forum since its inception.

It aims to hone participants' skills in artistic disciplines linked to digital transformation, while furnishing them with technological tools that empower creative expression through the language of the modern age.

Addressing the inaugural session, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Cultural Village Foundation Katara and Chair of the Katara Tech Forum, Thamer Al Qadi, stated that the workshop is part of the Forum's vision to build a technologically erudite generation and keep abreast of the evolution of technological advancements.

He noted that joining hands with the Aptech Center in delivering a successful workshop serves as an exceptional addition to the training pathway the forum offers to the public.

The event is one of the forum's flagship activities launched this year, specifically devoted to designers and individuals interested in graphic design and visual innovation. It comprises a package of professional courses in the most renowned digital design programs.

Launched in 2016, the first Katara Tech Forum is a unique knowledge and training platform dedicated to the intersection of technology and culture, organizing a series of leading events on the latest technological advancements, in pursuit of reinforcing digital awareness among various community segments.

In addition, the forum is committed to supporting those interested in technology through offering specialized training pathways that keep up with epochal evolution and enhance future skills.