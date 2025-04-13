Garmab, Chinar Residents Seek Basic Amenities

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Residents of Garmab and Chinar areas, located about15 kilometres south of the capital of central Uruzgan province, complain about the lack of basic services, including healthcare and education.

The two areas, home to an estimated 15,000 families, reportedly lack schools, health centres and other essential public services.

Wali Mohammad, a resident of the Garmab, alleged the area had been neglected a run of governments over the decades.

“We have no access to schools, health facilities or other basic services,” he grumbled, underlining the need for essential infrastructure.

He called on the interim government and partner organisations for assistance in the provision of elemental facilities to area residents.

Shamsullah Hasani, another local resident, noted some organisations had established temporary education centres and clinics, but they did not meet their long-term needs.

“We have raised our concerns with relevant officials time and again, but no one has responded positively to our pleas,” he lamented.

Syed Mohammad, another inhabitant, pointed to the road connecting their area to Tirinkot, the provincial capital. He deplored the road had long been in a state of disrepair. Telecommunication services are inadequate and access to clean drinking water is limited.

He added:“We have been ignored in the distribution of humanitarian aid. We don't have schools, our roads are broken and we are struggling financially.”

Meanwhile, local officials acknowledged the challenges faced by Garmab and Chinar residents, saying efforts were underway to initiate development projects in these areas.

Hafiz Samiullah Akrama, the governor's spokesperson, told Pajhwok Afghan News relevant departments had been instructed to implement certain projects for the neglected communities.

He announced two days ago, construction work began on a retaining wall worth over one million afghanis in Garmab.

Basic services would gradually be provided to all areas that had been deprived for years, the gubernatorial spokesman assured.

kk/mud