Foreign Minister Cho To Visit Vietnam For Talks On Green Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 13 (IANS) Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will travel to Vietnam this week for an international meeting on sustainable development, officials said on Sunday.

The foreign ministry said Cho will be in Hanoi from Tuesday to Thursday for the P4G Summit, reports Yonhap news agency.

P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a multilateral initiative to promote efforts to build sustainable economies. At the fourth edition of the P4G meeting, Cho will emphasise the importance of the global alliance to respond to climate change and also highlight South Korea's efforts to combat climate change.

During his visit, Cho will also meet with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, for the second round of the bilateral dialogue between the two countries' top diplomats.

South Korea hosted the first such meeting in May 2024. The foreign ministerial talks were created following the South Korea-Vietnam summit in Hanoi in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Volatility in South Korea's foreign exchange market surged to its highest level last week since the country extended trading hours for the won–U.S. dollar market, data showed on Sunday.

The weekly fluctuation in the won–dollar exchange rate reached 67.6 won during the second week of April, which marked the highest level since July 2024, when Seoul expanded FX trading hours from a 3:30 p.m. close to 9 a.m.–2 a.m. the following day.

When compared to records prior to the extended trading hours, last week's fluctuation was the largest since the second week of November 2022, when the weekly fluctuation reached 101 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,421 against the U.S. dollar in after-hours trading Friday, up 40 won from a week earlier. It marked the strongest level since December 5.

-IANS

na/