Manipur: Kuki Tribals’ Protest Against Annual Meitei Pilgrimage

Imphal, April 13 (IANS) Hundreds of men and women belonging to the Kuki-Zo community have started protesting on Sunday in and around the foothills of Thangjing hill range against the Meitei community's annual pilgrimage to the top of the hill in Manipur, which they consider a sacred site.

The protest began after the Umanglai Kanba Apunba Lup (UKAL) announced plans to carry out rituals atop the Thangjing hill in Churachandpur district, a Kuki-Zo-Hmar inhabited area.

The Indigenous Tribals' Leaders Forum (ITLF), one of the leading tribal organisations, led the protest at Pholjang village, located at the foothill, with Kuki women, children, and civil society organisations, including Kuki Students Organisation (KSO).

Earlier, the Kuki community issued warnings that no one should enter their areas without a solid political solution.

The Meitei community views the Thangjing or Thangting Hills pilgrimage as an essential part of their cultural and religious heritage.

The north–south-running mountain range forms part of the western border of the Imphal Valley. However, the Kuki community sees the annual pilgrimage of the valley people as a potential threat and has been adamant that it will not be allowed to proceed without a political solution.

The situation remains tense, with both sides holding firm to their positions.

The Kuki tribal organisations in a joint statement said that the Meitei community people intend to cross the buffer zone for Ching Kaba at Thangting or Thangjing Hills.

“Unless a political settlement is reached by the government of India for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community under the Constitution of India, no such friendly approach to the jurisdiction of Kuki-Zo-Hmar land would be allowed for the Meitei community,” they said.

The organisations said that to avoid further escalation, each community must maintain the status quo and respect the buffer zone.

“Any intention to cross the buffer zone would be opposed tooth and nail by the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community people,” the statement said and urged the government to take measures to safeguard the interests of the two communities.