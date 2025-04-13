Police Questions Punjab Lop Over ‘50 Hand Grenades Smuggled’ Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) Punjab Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, was questioned by the Punjab Police on Sunday over his purported remark that“50 hand grenades have been smuggled into the state, of which 18 have exploded.”

An official said that the counter-intelligence team of the police visited LoP's residence and questioned him about his claims.

He said that after the questioning, the LoP did not disclose his sources and did not cooperate with the inquiry.

Counter Intelligence official Ravjot Garewal told the media that Partap Bajwa made a statement in a media interview claiming that there are 50 hand grenades in Punjab, of which about 32 are still active.

“We took note of the interview and questioned him about his sources,” said Ravjot Garewal.

She clarified that the purpose of their visit was to understand the basis of LoP's claim.

Responding to the questioning by the police team, the LoP said:“I stand by my statement and will not reveal my sources. The police officers came to me, and I fully cooperated.”

Daring the AAP government to register a case against him, the LoP said,“You're fully welcome. The Chief Minister is a complete failure. It is deeply unfortunate that the Chief Minister is running the government not with the intent to serve the people of Punjab but to carry out personal vendettas. Today's events stand as clear testimony to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's misuse of power.”

“This morning, media persons were informed by the government to reach my residence, and soon after, two senior police officials were sent to question me. Their visit was to inquire whether I had given a statement to a news channel regarding 50 hand grenades allegedly sent from across the border into Punjab. I firmly acknowledged that I did share this information with a media channel,” the LoP said.

“As someone who has personally suffered the horrors of terrorism, having lost my father in a terrorist attack in 1987 and myself being targeted in 1990, I take national security with utmost seriousness. I belong to a family that has paid the price for peace, and I will never remain silent when I perceive a threat to Punjab's safety,” he said.

He added that as the Leader of the Opposition, he holds a constitutional position and is privy to sensitive information.

“I act responsibly and in the interest of public safety when I raise such concerns. Unfortunately, instead of addressing the issue, the Chief Minister chose to threaten me with 'strict action' this very morning,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that it is well well-known fact that the Bajwa family is well connected with the Pakistani operatives, for decades, due to which he's getting such irrational and baseless information.

He said that while intelligence agencies have no such inputs, Bajwa's friend sitting across the border must have told him about their plans to disrupt peace and progress in the state.

Mann asked the Congress leader to substantiate his claim or face action for creating panic amongst people, adding that he has shamelessly made a false claim that 50 bombs have been smuggled in Punjab, out of which 18 had exploded and 32 more are still there.

He added that this is a serious matter and such a callous attitude of the Congress leader is not acceptable as it has created panic amongst the masses.

The Chief Minister said Bajwa must reveal the source of his information in this regard, as this is the moral duty of the leader.

“Or, is Bajwa waiting for the bombs to explode so that he can use this opportunity for his vested political interests?” the Chief Minister said.

Mann said this kind of apathetic and irresponsible attitude is unwarranted and undesirable.

However, state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the attempts of the government to silence and intimidate Bajwa for flagging the security concerns in the state.

“Don't shoot the messenger. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa is a responsible leader holding a constitutional position. If he has shared some information, you should use your police and intelligence to utilise it and follow it up,” he told the Chief Minister.

He added,“Instead, you are trying to intimidate him. The issue he (Bajwa) has flagged is real.

He also pointed out, so many grenade attacks have taken place, and the AAP government is clueless.

“Height of it is that you are now launching a witch-hunt, which is not only unacceptable but highly condemnable,” Warring told the AAP government.