3-Day Baishakhi Mela At Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Hotel Got Underway

Dhaka: A 3-day Baishakhi Mela got to a colorful start at the Lobby of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka this afternoon. Nasreen Jahan, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism, and Chairman of Hotels International Limited was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest and later formally inaugurated the Mela, dubbed as Utsab Hok Sobar. The Festival will remain open for visitors from April 13 to 15 and there will be no entry fee.

Mitchel Lee, Charge d'Affaires of Singapore High Commission in Dhaka, and Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, managing director of SME Foundation, attended the ceremony as special guests along with other officials, including Asif Ahmed, acting general manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.







"Baishakhi Mela 1432 - Utsab Hok Sabhar" has brought more than 25 stalls where visitors will find traditional Bengali handicrafts, cottage industries, various local clothes, jewelry, cosmetics brands, and various types of local food stalls prepared by the hotel's own management at very affordable prices.

Along with the stalls, the carnival arranged traditional Bengali games like Bioscope, Tia Pakhir Khel, etc. for families and children; henna and face painting services at very affordable prices; and Baisakhi music.

In addition to the carnival, the hotel's famous and popular restaurant cafe market has organized a 3-day Boishakhi food festival, titled "Swade Ghraane Bangaliana," where there will be a feast of more than 200 local foods, and making payments with more than 20 specific bank cards will avail a buy 1 buffet and get up to 3 offer for the visitors.

BRAC Bank has partnered as the special bank partner to offer an additional 10 to 15 percent discount on payments during the festival, and private satellite television, NTV, has partnered as the overall supporter and media partner of this colorful fair.

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka regarded the event as its commitment to spread the joy of the Bengali New Year to the capital dwellers as part of the hotel's dedication to Bengali culture and tradition.

