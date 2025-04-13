Bhuvan Bam's New Look Leaves Internet Blown Away Social Media Reacts, 'Jawline Se Tarbooz Kaat Lo'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Popular internet influencer, actor Bhuvan Bam surprised his fans with a new look in December last. Ditching his signature beard and long hairdo, he looks equally handsome as before. In the latest, he treated his fans to some pictures of himself from a photoshoot.

Bhuvan Bam's new look in photos

In the photos, he struck a pose on the couch with effortless charm. Dressed in a sleek, half-unbuttoned satin red shirt paired with black pants, Bhuvan looked as stylish as ever. He candidly smiled in some while accessorised in black sunglasses and a dainty pendant.

Sharing the pictures, he simply wrote in the caption,“Red alert." His pictures have gained a lot of attention from his fans.

See post here:

Internet reacts to Bhuvan Bam's clean-shaven look

Among them, a user wrote,“Bro's fully changed.”“Bhai to aesthetic hogye h (brother has become aesthetic),” added another. One said,“Beard is class but for BB shaved is also a class.”

“Bruno Mars jaise lag rahe ho (you are looking like Bruno Mars),” added someone. Yet another user joked:“Jawline se tarbooz kaat do (Jawline so sharp, you can cut watermelon).”

Reports about Bhuvan Bam's new look in an upcoming project

Bhuvan Bam experimenting with his looks now and then is not new. However, his clean-shaven look is something new. It is not known if it is just another style experiment or if Bhuvan's new look is a part of an upcoming project.

While fans continue to speculate if the look is a part of his next in the pipeline, previously, a source had dropped hints about why he opted for a clean-shaven look.

According to a report of NDTV, a source close to Bhuvan said, "Bhuvan's clean-shaven look is part of an exciting new project he's working on. While the details are being kept under wraps, fans won't have to wait long to find out what's in store. This transformation reflects his commitment to evolving as an artist and adapting to the needs of his roles."

Bhuvan Bam is an Indian actor, songwriter, singer, and comedian, besides his strong social media presence. He rose to fame with BB Ki Vines. He is best known for his projects such as TVF's Bachelors, One Mic Stand, and Dhindora.

He was last seen in TaazaKhabar Season 2 last year which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, now JioHotstar.

Bhuvan was recently seen attending Startup Mahakumbh and advocating about it in an Instagram post.