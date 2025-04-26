UNRWA Chief: Gaza's Children Are Starving

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has warned that children in Gaza are starving as a result of Israel's deliberate policy of continuing to close border crossings and block the entry of food and essential supplies since March 2.

In a post on X, Lazzarini said that the Israeli occupation continues to block the entry of food and other essentials.

This is a man-made, politically-driven famine, adding that children in Gaza are now suffering from severe hunger.

He noted that the strict Israeli blockade, in place since March 2, is nearing its second month, stressing that calls for the entry of humanitarian supplies have gone unheard.

Earlier, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) announced that its food stocks in Gaza had been completely depleted due to the Israeli siege.

Israeli forces resumed their assault on Gaza on March 18, after a two-month ceasefire that had started on January 19.

However, the occupation repeatedly violated the terms of that agreement, continuing to bomb various areas of the Strip, causing deaths and injuries, refusing to implement humanitarian protocols, and tightening its blockade, plunging Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.