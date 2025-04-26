Kalinga Super Cup: Underdogs Inter Kashi Take On Giants MCFC, Northeast Eye Revenge Against Jamshedpur In QF

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 26 (IANS) The last two spots in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 semi-finals will be decided on Sunday as Inter Kashi take on Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC face Jamshedpur FC on the second day of quarter-finals at the Kalinga Stadium, after Mohun Bagan SG take on Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC face FC Goa on Saturday in the opening two quarter-final clashes.

Mumbai City FC are aiming for a second straight semi-final appearance in the Kalinga Super Cup. The Islanders put on a commanding display in a 4-0 rout of Chennaiyin FC in the Round of 16, which was the perfect way to start the tournament, according to head coach Petr Kratky, especially after their 0-5 loss to Bengaluru FC in the ISL play-offs last month.

But now, a first-ever meeting with Inter Kashi presents a different set of challenges for the two-time ISL Shield and Cup winners.

Missing several key foreign players in the Kalinga Super Cup, Kratky stressed on adaptability, not just about the squad but also the opposition and the playing conditions.

"One win doesn't mean anything in the tournament. We know Inter Kashi will be difficult because they want to prove a point that they're a good team, so we have to switch on and not underestimate anything on the pitch from the first minute.

"Adaptability is very important. We have to adapt to the opposition, the conditions, and the players who are on the pitch. Because it's a knockout tournament, we just want to be strong defensively in the first place," said head coach Petr Kratky in the pre-game conference.

Talking about adaptability, Inter Kashi did that pretty well in the Round of 16, knocking out ISL Cup runners-up Bengaluru FC on penalties after a gritty period of 90 minutes that ended 1-1. Shubham Dhas saved a crucial spot kick before Nikola Stojanović dispatched the winning penalty.

After leading the club to one of the biggest victories in its two-year history, assistant coach Carlos Fonseca stated that there's no pressure on the I-League runners-up, which bodes well for his players.

"It's better to play when you are not the favourites. Maybe when you are a favourite, you have extra pressure, you have to show something different. Now we can play 1 v 1, we can defend with a low block, and sometimes we can play up. But usually, when you are a leader, you must show that you are in control of the game. But now it's different," said the Spaniard.

Inter Kashi bowed out in the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup last season, but have now finally registered their first win over an ISL side. They will now look to become the first I-League side since Chennai City FC in 2019 to reach the semi-finals.

"We're confident in ourselves. Things are going good. So we are not going to change too many things. Our philosophy is to take things step by step. All the focus is on Mumbai," said Fonseca.

In the other matchup, just 28 days since Jamshedpur FC knocked NorthEast United FC out of the ISL play-offs on their home turf, the Men of Steel and the Highlanders will meet in another knockout tie to contest for the Kalinga Super Cup semi-finals.

Familiarity can be both an advantage and a disadvantage. NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said, "It will not be an easy game for both teams. We know each other very well. We've been playing many games this season against each other. It's a quarterfinal of a very important cup, and the details will make the difference."

NorthEast United stormed their way into the quarter-finals after a 6-0 thrashing of Mohammedan Sporting, with ISL Golden Boot winner Alaaeddine Ajaraei netting a hat-trick. The spotlight will be on the Moroccan again, who netted four goals in the league stage against Jamshedpur.

"We did some very good things against Mohammedan. Now we need to correct a few mistakes and focus on Jamshedpur. There's no revenge. This is another competition. This is a cup competition, a knockout one. It has nothing to do with ISL. We need to learn from our previous games and look forward," added Benali.

Jamshedpur FC defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0 to enter the last eight, and are searching for their third consecutive appearance in the Super Cup semi-finals.

"We did well against Hyderabad. We will now play against a good side like NorthEast. We have to be prepared and give our best," said head coach Khalid Jamil.

Both sides also met in the group stage of last year's Kalinga Super Cup, where Jamil got the better of Benali. Jamshedpur won 2-1 after a late comeback in the second half, which ultimately paved their way into the semi-finals. Although the coaches might be the same, the approach towards the game is different since it is a knockout contest.

"It's a knockout game, so we have to prepare differently. It will be difficult, but we will try to get a positive result. All players must take responsibility," said Jamil.

When: Inter Kashi will take on Mumbai City at 4:30 PM IST whereas Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where: The Kalinga Super Cup 2025 is taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Streaming details: All Kalinga Super Cup 2025 matches will be telecast on Star Sports 3 and streamed live on JioHotstar.