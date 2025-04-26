Farrukhnagar To See Major Development In Next Five Years: Haryana Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that new dimensions will be given to development works in the Farrukhnagar area in the next five years.

He said that, in view of the geographical location of the area, this area will be the priority of investors in Gurugram in the coming time, which will also create new employment opportunities here.

The minister said that by the year 2029, the population of Farrukhnagar town will reach around three lakh.

"The increasing population also brings problems with it; in such a situation, the government will try to fulfil whatever demands the common people have regarding the development of the area in the coming five years. They will be fulfilled with priority. Also, keeping in mind the increasing population, new development projects will also be dedicated to the area," he said.

“There is no dearth of employment in Gurugram, provided you have the will to work,” he said.

He said that a large population from different states of the country is earning their livelihood through various jobs in Gurugram.

“So, our local youth should also come forward and move towards setting up small startups,” he said.

Rao said that since he also heads the Ministry of Industry, his effort will be to help such youth in every possible way.

"The Haryana government has set up a simple and transparent system to promote this initiative. In which all types of approvals are being given to those setting up enterprises in 15 days under the single window system," he added.

The minister informed that an amount of Rs 6.52 crore has been sanctioned for the road from Dabodha turn to Sultanpur in the area.

He added that other development projects related to sewer, road, and light are also in the pipeline.

The minister also appealed to the general public to participate in the pollution- and polythene-free campaign.