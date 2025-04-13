Garabagh University Concludes Global Conference On Future Of Medical And Nursing Education

MENAFN - AzerNews) The two-day international conference titled“The Future Model of Nurse and Physician Education in Garabagh”, held at Garabagh University, has officially concluded.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the event was organized by the Garabagh University Clinic and brought together 75 participants, including seasoned professionals specializing in various areas of medicine and medical education.

In their opening remarks, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University, and Samir Babayev, CEO of the Garabagh University Clinic, highlighted the significance of the conference. They emphasized that such events serve as vital platforms for discussing innovative approaches in healthcare education. The speakers also stressed that the university's clinic aims to become a hub for medical education, research, and health services in the region.

Throughout the two-day program, panel discussions focused on key components of curriculum development, strategies for improving medical and nursing education, and the foundational elements needed for building a modern, region-specific healthcare education system.