Zelensky About Russian Strike On Sumy: The World Must Respond Firmly

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the international community to respond firmly to the Russian missile strike on Sumy, which, according to preliminary information, resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries.

The Head of State shared the message on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

"A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life – residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street... And that's on the day when people go to church – Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem. According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded," the statement reads.

According to Zelensky, a rescue operation is currently underway, and all necessary emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian missile strike on: Over 20 confirmed dead

Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and called on the world to react firmly to this crime.

"The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out. Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible," the President emphasized.

As reported, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. As a result of the missile strike, over 20 people are confirmed dead.

Photo: Office of the President