Severe weather displaces over 130 families in western Mongolia
(MENAFN) In a tragic incident, over 130 families in Mongolia's Govi-Altai province have been rendered homeless due to fierce winds and dust storms, as reported by the National Emergency Management Agency on Sunday.
The agency indicated that the dust storms, which hit the province on Saturday, caused significant damage to around 17 apartment buildings, tearing off their roofs.
Moreover, the severe weather led to power outages affecting numerous households, particularly in the western parts of the country, according to the agency's report.
Mongolia's harsh continental climate frequently brings strong winds, snow, and dust storms, especially during the spring season.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has identified climate change-driven desertification as a major contributor to the increasing frequency of dust storms in recent years. Official data reveals that nearly 77 percent of Mongolia's land area is currently affected by desertification and land degradation.
