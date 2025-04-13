Qatar Elected Chair Of Media Committee Of Arab Military Sports Federation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar won the chairmanship of the Media Committee of the Arab Military Sports Federation, in addition to membership in the Scientific and Technical committees of the Federation.

The election took place on Friday on the margin of the meetings of 39th General Assembly of the Arab Military Sports Federation, the 61st Executive Office, and the Federation's technical, media, and scientific auxiliary committees, hosted by Doha. The meetings and sessions were wrapped up yesterday.

These meetings were held under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani. The meetings were chaired by President of AMSF and President of Qatar Military Sports Federation Brigadier General Dr. Yousef Dossmal Al Kuwari, who was elected as president of the federation for a second term until 2028.

In the elections, the Secretary-General of the Qatar Military Sports Federation, Brigadier General Majid Ahmed Al Nuaimi was elected Chairman of the Media Committee for a term extending until 2028. The election was attended by a lineup of official delegations and representatives of military bodies from various Arab countries.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Mansour Hadi Al Shahwani was elected as a member of the Technical Committee, and Abdulqader Al Mughaisib was elected as a member of the Scientific Committee.

The selection came in recognition of Qatar's key role in supporting and developing sports at the regional and international levels, in addition to its remarkable media efforts in covering sporting events and promoting the concept of sports as a means of rapprochement and solidarity among peoples. Brigadier General Majid Ahmed Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in this assignment, emphasizing the importance of strengthening joint Arab action.

Attended by heads of delegations from 18 Arab member states of the Federation, alongside a delegation from the Federation's General Secretariat, the meetings featured the election of the federation's president and the executive committee members for the 2025-2028 cycle.

Having deliberated on the agenda's items, the meetings addressed the roadmap for staging Arab military championships and events during the 2025-2028 period, identifying timelines, host countries, and designated supervisors from among the executive committee and affiliated committees.