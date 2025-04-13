403
Russia, China Reject Claims of Chinese Involvement in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Saturday dismissed accusations from Kyiv regarding Chinese nationals participating in the war in Ukraine, labeling the claims as "completely untrue."
Speaking to a Russian state-run news outlet, Rudenko firmly denied the assertions, emphasizing, "I can say that this is completely untrue, to put it mildly."
His remarks came in response to questions about the alleged Chinese presence on the Ukrainian battlefield.
Rudenko further emphasized that China maintains a "very balanced and verified position" regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
His comments suggest that Moscow views Beijing’s stance as neutral and measured in the ongoing geopolitical situation.
Just two days earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian had also disputed statements made by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
These statements involved claims of the Chinese military being engaged in the hostilities within the Eastern European country.
Lin firmly denied the allegations, underscoring China’s desire to be seen as impartial.
He additionally urged "the relevant parties" to acknowledge China’s actions and role "correctly and clear-headedly," and advised them to avoid making "irresponsible remarks."
Lin's statement echoed China’s consistent message of non-interference and a cautious diplomatic approach in global disputes.
