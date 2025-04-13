403
Egyptian Pres. In Kuwait Mon. On State Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his accompanying delegation, will arrive in Kuwait Monday, on a state visit to hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
